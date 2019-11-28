MICA lists Thanks for Giving Honorees
The following people were honored at the annual Thanks for Giving ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 24 sponsored by the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA). The program took place at Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills. Not all are in the photo.
CHURCH OF CHRIST — DR. BRANDON C. NEWSOME
Newsome has a long history of volunteer service in his professional endeavors as well as community projects. Currently, he is a psychiatric physician working at Boston Medical Center (BMC). He previously served as one of nine delegates representing all resident trainees at BMC from 2017 to 2019.
As a community leader, dedicated philanthropist, and psychiatrist, Newsome worked with the Vital Healing Project to lead discussions about mental health in the Roxbury community. In addition, he recently joined the steering committee for Courageous Conversations Toward Racial Justice.
CHURCH OF OUR SAVIOUR, EPISCOPAL — FLEEKA and MICHAEL EDER
The Eders prioritize eco-friendly solutions in daily life such as green transit, habitat cultivation, and community gardens. They participate in local environmental agencies, initiate recycling programs at work, and promote alternative energy. The church applauds their dedication to cultivating a more sustainable world for the wider community.
CHURCH OF THE HOLY SPIRIT-MATTAPAN — ALFRED MESSIAH and RAY ELLIOTT
Messiah and Elliott are co-chairs of the church’s Building and Grounds Committee, a group made up of eight members who provided oversight of several major building projects within the past three years. These projects included roof replacement of the parish hall, replacement of many of the slates on the roof of the church, painting of the entire exterior building (church, parish hall, office and classroom space), changing from oil to gas heating system, and replacing six stained glass windows while overseeing all landscaping.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM OF THE BLUE HILLS — LARRY ROSE and ROBERT BAYLOR
A Temple member for over 35 years, Rose has served as recording secretary on the synagogue's Executive Board. In addition to keeping accurate minutes and making sure all motions are easy to understand, he has served on several committees and as a Board member and has given many hours of pro bono legal services. He also often helps lead parts of Shabbat and holiday services.
The moment anyone comes onto synagogue property, Baylor's influence as master gardener and landscape visionary is abundantly apparent. No matter the season, he has poured heart, soul, hands, and knees into making sure that the property is aesthetically pleasing in every way possible. Most recently, he has also taken on the responsibility to lead the Security and Safety team.
COURAGEOUS CONVERSATIONS TOWARD RACIAL JUSTICE — JUNE ELAM-MOOERS
Elam-Mooers came to Milton half a century ago as one of the town’s first black residents and is the mother of three Milton Academy graduates. In addition to Courageous Conversations Toward Racial Justice, she is active in Citizens for a Diverse Milton and the Racial Amity Group. She is a relationship-builder promoting understanding through reconciliation and teaching.
EAST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, UCC — HELEN DUNCAN
Duncan gives generously of her time and talent, moving vigorously from one act of service to another in her church and community. She is known and loved for her many years of volunteering at Interfaith Social Services, the Milton Food Pantry, the Pine Street Inn, the Roosevelt Elementary Public School Library, the church kitchen, and the Pre-K Sunday School classroom.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, UCC — TOM MATEJHA
Matehja has been an integral force in the growth of the FCC. As a long-time member of the Christian Ed Board, he lobbied for curriculum improvement and taught middle and high school classes. He has been pivotal to both the Centre School project in 2001 and the 2019 Youth Center project. He has donated hours working with contractors, church staff, and anyone else to maintain and improve the facility.
FIRST PARISH, UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST — JEN PINKUS
Pinkus has been co-chair of the hospitality committee for 10 years. Through her organizational skills, creativity, and generous spirit, she facilitates a kind of welcome that communicates true hospitality. Fellowship Hour, special events, and the annual yard sale flow, in great part, due to her care, expertise, and follow through.
FULLER VILLAGE — JACK GOLDSTEIN
Goldstein, a senior at Sharon High, has spent his Saturdays working with individual senior residents of Fuller Village, a retirement community in Milton, for the past four years. He has donated over 400 hours of his time helping residents with their technology devices. He has exhibited dedication, respect, and thoughtfulness to everyone he has met. He is patient and kind in explaining how technology works to a generation which has never used a smartphone or an ipad.
MILTON ARTS CENTER — ANNE McINTYRE and MARY McNAMARA
McIntyre and McNamara have been with the Milton Arts Center from its beginning in 2012. McNamara helped it become a 501 (c)(3) and gave it legal guidance. McIntyre is a board member who has helped with anything it takes to keep the organization running.
MILTON HOSPITAL — PRISCILLA McKILLOP, ELLEN PENDOLEY, and CAROLYN COONEY
McKillop has been volunteering at BID-Milton for four and a half years. During that time, she has been instrumental in providing support to patients coming in for surgeries and endoscopic procedures. Patients are often anxious and she communicates with them and their family members about what to expect and makes them feel at ease.
Pendoley has a kind heart and a generous spirit. She volunteers weekly to walk people to their appointments, discharge patients, and deliver specimens to the lab. She also assists with volunteer services office projects. This year, she has begun supporting the work of the hospital’s rehabilitation therapists. Over five years, she has donated over 2,300 hours.
Cooney has volunteered weekly as a Eucharistic Minister at the hospital. Over the past five years, she has volunteered over 400 hours of her time. She is truly a gracious and kind presence to all the patients and families she serves.
MILTON PUBLIC LIBRARY — CONNIE SPIROS and KIERA GLAZER
Spiros serves on the Friends of the Milton Public Library and has always gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to helping out. Whether it's providing snacks for the various programs held by the library, co-running the Friends Book Shop, or facilitating meetings for the Strategic Plan, she always delivers service with a smile.
Glazer is one of the top teen volunteers at the Milton Public Library, mainly serving on the Teen Advisory Board. She also serves in various capacities around town, notably as a member of the Milton Youth Task Force. Her invaluable insight and advice have helped in increasing the after school/evening offerings for teens in Milton.
MILTON SHADE TREE ADVISORY COMMITTEE — FRED TAYLOR
Taylor singlehandedly conducted a tree inventory of the town allowing the Milton Department of Public Works to identify where trees were most needed. He is always learning and sharing information to keep the town’s trees healthy. He has been working with the neighborhood associations in Milton to educate them about the tree-planting program.
MILTON SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION (MSAPC)—LILLIAN CRONIN
Lillian Cronin started volunteering for MSAPC a year ago and has helped out at many local events. She is a skilled writer and has produced columns addressing substance misuse and mental health issues that have been published in the Milton Times, on the MSAPC website, and on social media.
PARKWAY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — SERGEANT MAJOR TREVOR GEORGE
George, a native of St. John’s, Antigua, attended college in Nova Scotia before settling in Boston where he realized his dream of joining the U.S. Army. Throughout more than 30 years of service, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to service members, families, the Army, and his home church of Parkway United Methodist Church. Currently serving as the chair of Parkway’s Trustees, Trevor steps up to volunteer wherever and whenever he is needed.
ST. AGATHA PARISH — MARY LOU RAWSON and CAROL VARNUM
Rawson, a member of the parish for 79 years, and Varnum, a member for over 40 years, have worked tirelessly as co-chairs of the St. Agatha Parish Art and Environment Committee for the last 20 years. They share their talents in beautifying the church environment and are both dedicated to other ministries as well.
In her retirement years, Rawson began altar serving during daily Mass and serves as Eucharistic Minister. As an integral part of the Bereavement Ministry, Mary Lou reaches out to family members whose loved one has just died, and helps them through the process of preparing and carrying out the funeral liturgy.
ST. MICHAEL’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH —J EFFREY SWANSON
Swanson has been a tireless Cubmaster and Troop Leader for Cub and Boy Scouts for six years and was involved in forming the Venture Crew five years ago to enable boys and girls to participate together in scouting. He has led hundreds of boys and girls in and around Milton to learn about and enjoy scouting. Jeffrey has coached Little League baseball and Pop Warner football and is currently helping teens learn about design and neighborhood planning after school through work at DownCity Design in Providence.
SUSTAINABLE MILTON — LOUIE PIERRO
Pierro is the heart, soul, spine, muscle, and glue of Sustainable Milton and other town organizations including Milton for Peace and Milton Progressives. He is also unfailingly kind, appreciative, hospitable, and thoughtful. Without his constant presence and support, Sustainable Milton would have folded as a nonprofit.
VISITATION COLLABORATIVE—GEORGETTE NELSON and ANDREA O’CONNOR
Nelson is a long time parishioner of St. Mary of the Hills Parish. Every Sunday Georgette is one of the first parishioners in the doors and the last one to leave. Very quietly she goes about setting and cleaning up for each Mass. Even more important than her work for the parish is her prayer life.
O’Connor is a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth Parish. There are few parts of parish life in which she does not serve. It is quite evident that in all that she does, she tries to encourage more people to be active participants in the life of the Visitation Collaborative. She serves as a member of the pastoral council and the social/fundraising committee, a faith formation teacher, and at Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.