A score of strong applications for unique, and in some cases long-desired, improvements for Milton has moved forward to the next round of the selection process for Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds.
The roughly 20 projects again this year will be split into the those in the three areas of affordable housing, historic preservation, or open space and recreation.
The Community Preservation Committee (CPC) has received about $3 million in projects but has roughly $1.1 million in funding available.
The CPC makes recommendations on expenditures and the final article will be voted up or down at the Annual Town Meeting in the spring.
“It’s been exciting to see so many applications come forward,” Assistant Town Planner Josh Eckart-Lee said.
He said that last year was the first year that Milton distributed CPA funds and the money had accrued over two years. This year the total is down and cuts, reductions, or delays are likely.
The town’s funds available for distribution include $795,000 from the surcharge on residential property, $28,500 for those on commercial properties, and roughly $250,500 in matching state funds, according to the committee.
The CPC spent July reviewing roughly 23 applications, giving each group or applicant about 10 minutes to make a presentation and answer questions about projects.
Roughly 20 projects were invited to complete a full application by Sept. 29 with more details including more precise financial needs of their projects.
