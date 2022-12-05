The clergy of the community came together Nov. 20 to honor some of the many volunteers who help make Milton a strong community.
The theme of the ceremony was “Welcoming the Stranger” and members of the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association have been working actively to do just that for the past year.
Rabbi Alfred Benjamin of Temple Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills told the gathering that MICA had decided on working to settle a refugee family within the town about a year ago. They partnered with Catholic Charities and the Jewish Relation Council to find a family. Last summer they got a call that the family would be arriving in a week.
And then they discovered a second family, related to the first, would be coming.
Rabbi Benjamin said they are still working to find the money needed to help the families resettle. They were about $11,000 short before the annual celebration. The collection from that event will be split among MICA’s resettlement work, Milton Residents Fund and the Milton Food Pantry.
Marjean Perhot from Catholic Charities, featured speaker, praised the community for its responsiveness to the refugee issue.
The two families, now living in Milton, left Syria nearly a decade ago. They lived in Turkey for seven years while waiting clearance to move to the United States.
The individuals honored by the community’s religious institutions and organizations include: Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills, Janet Petkun; Milton Interfaith Clergy Association, Amal Kimawi, Hoda Eltomi and Nadia Nadifi; First Congregational Church, UCC, Mike Baker; St. Michael Episcopal Church, George Thomas, Patti Thomas and Joan Faulkner; Courageous Conversations Toward Racial Justice, June Elam, Elizabeth Thomas and Leonie Drummond; Sustainable Milton, Maxine Frutkoff; Milton Art Center, theMusic Crew including Jeremy Blanchard, Steve Cousineau, Kevin Dambruch, Franc Graham, Scott Love, Dennis O’Brien, Jeff Stoodt and Claudia Wellington; Church of Our Saviour, Claire Donohue Prono; Bedford Street Church of Christ, Leslie O. Jordan; First Parish Unitarian Universalist, Amy Norton and Cynthia Guise; Fuller Village, Rose Vigor, Ruth Gershman, Ruth Chandler, Gail Zaslow, Anne Segal, Rose Costas, Helen Benson, Anna Donoghue, Peggy Adams, Peggy Arrigo, Bob Bent, Pam Francis, John Griffin, Libby Kaplan, Nancy Kearns, Pat Kelleher, Bob Lash, Ray Molinaro, Sara Moyer, Jean Powers, Mimi Roos, Celina Schreiber and Roz Spigel; East Congregational Church, UCC, Heather McKim; The Milton Coalition,
Dr. Susan Koch-Weser; and Parkway United Methodist Church, Jermaine Galloway.
