East Milton location of fire station still a work in progress
Members voted to spend $32.2 million to revamp Milton’s three aging fire stations during a special Town Meeting on Feb. 22 despite not having a location tacked down for a new station in East Milton.
The vote clears the way for construction of a new headquarters station on Canton Avenue, the revamp and expansion of the Atherton substation on Blue Hill Avenue, and the construction of a new substation for East Milton on 432 Adams St.
Property owners won’t see an additional increase in their taxes to pay for the work, which will be paid for through a special purpose stabilization fund that the town established several years ago.
At the April 27 Town Election, voters will still need to approve a ballot question authorizing Milton to exempt the debt from the provisions of Proposition 2½.
Town Meeting members during the Feb. 22 meeting, held remotely over Zoom, also voted to establish a Community Preservation Committee, including a member of Milton’s Affordable Housing Committee.
