The vote was 213 to 22 in favor of Milton selling the Kidder Library to Discovery Schoolhouse after Town Meeting members debated the issue for two hours.
The Warrant Committee opposed the sale. The Select Board argued for it, as did the Library Trustees.
Town Moderator Robert Hiss admonished a Town Meeting member during that debate for going too far as he pointed out that the Warrant Committee is advisory and appointed, rather than elected.
At that point a Warrant Committee member, off microphone, used a word or words not suitable for publication in a weekly newspaper.
For a few minutes, there was a spate of conversations happening off microphone.
Milton Access TV has the session on YouTube but has edited out the objectionable wording. The incident begins at 2:20:42 of “Annual Town Meeting, Night 2.”
As the meeting resumed, two Warrant Committee members – Dave Humphries and Steve Geyster – left the auditorium. Humphries, who chairs the committee, came back within five minutes.
Brian Scheff, founder of Discovery Schoolhouse, who had been present for the first two days of Town Meeting, smiled broadly as he looked at the graphics of the vote on screen.
Hyacinth Crichlow, who has been a Library Trustee since when the building was first rented to Discovery Schoolhouse, asked Town Meeting members to “please give us a yes vote so we don’t have to come in again.”
Crichlow was the last speaker before the vote.
Humphries said his committee’s opinion was that the town should buy the land. One point was that in the future with the MBTA zoning regulation, the building could be worth more.
Milton actually owns the Kidder building. It was left to the town by the late Nathaniel Kidder.
Library Trustee Kristine Hodlin talked about the fact that her board brought the same request to Town Meeting in 2019.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.