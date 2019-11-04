More than 20 years ago the Milton Animal League began working to expand the town’s shelter for lost and unwanted dogs and cats.
Recently the nonprofit heard from the Copeland Foundation that the group was upping its commitment to build a new shelter to $2.5 million.
A letter from Attorney Michael Cody, who represents the Milton-based foundation, was sent to Stan Dworkin, a longtime volunteer of the league who is known all over town for the work he does placing and collecting donation cans for the shelter.
The shelter at 181 Gov. Stoughton Lane will eventually close when the new structure on town land near the road off Randolph Avenue that once accessed the town landfill is built.
The architect for the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee is in the process of creating working drawings scaled back from an earlier version. The new shelter will be more than 5,000 square feet.
“The Foundation’s grant will enable the Milton Animal League to provide a permanent, state of the art facility to shelter and care for Milton’s homeless animals,” the letter states.
“The Copeland Family Foundation is proud to be part of this exciting and worthy endeavor.”
The full article can be found in the Milton Times issue of Oct. 31 in print and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.