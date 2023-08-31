MATV Kicks Off Fall Live MHS Sports Broadcasts with Wildcat Football
***Editor’s note: this is a correction to the article printed on Aug. 31. The preseason scrimmage on Aug. 26 was against Westwood and was not covered by MATV.
Milton Access Television launches its fall coverage of live Milton High School sports tomorrow night from Brooks Field when the varsity football team takes on Stoughton in a preseason scrimmage. The pregame broadcast is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m., with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
MATV will again air as many varsity home games as scheduling will allow for girls and boys soccer, volleyball, and field hockey, in addition to football. Regular season broadcasts will begin the week following Labor Day.
Games will be streamed live in high definition on the MATV YouTube page, which can be accessed through any internet browser or the YouTube app at www.youtube.com/@miltonaccesstv. Games will also be aired in standard definition on local cable in town on the MATV Education Channel, which is channel 022 on Comcast and channel 015 on Astound whenever possible, though may be overridden by prioritized broadcasts such as meetings of the Milton School Committee.
Recordings of live streams will immediately be viewable on the MATV YouTube page following the completion of games, with high quality recordings becoming available after processing has been completed. Recordings will also air in regular time slots on the Education channel.
Viewers will be able to enjoy the added capability of multiple camera coverage for some games.
Pierce Middle School student Jackson Lang will serve as the voice of Milton High School football this season, providing play-by-play commentary.
Opportunities are available for commentating for other sports as well as assisting with video production. Interested residents of any age, students or otherwise, are encouraged to inquire with MATV by sending an email expressing interest to info@miltonaccesstv.org with the subject line “sports broadcasting.”
MATV runs three, 24-hour cable television stations in town, accessible to cable subscribers: the government channel (Comcast 8/Astound 3), the public channel (Comcast 9/Astound 13), and the education channel (Comcast 22/Astound 15). The offices and main TV studio are located in Pierce Middle School, 451 Central Ave. Their website is www.miltonaccesstv.org. You can follow MATV on social media @miltonaccesstv on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
