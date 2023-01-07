Longtime Governor’s Councilor Robert Jubinville was confirmed by his fellow council members on Dec. 27 to serve as a clerk magistrate for Framingham District Court.
Jubinville of Milton is a criminal attorney who has decades of experience trying cases at every level. He was described by a fellow councilor as “eminently qualified.”
Gov. Charlie Baker nominated Jubinville, who is in his mid-70s, to the clerk magistrate position in mid-December in nominations made near the end of his term.
The Governor’s Council, also called the Executive Counsel, is an advisory board that acts on pardons, commutations, and gubernatorial appointments including those for judges, clerk magistrates, public administrators, and members of various boards.
Jubinville, a Democrat, has served as District 2 Councilor for 10 years, winning reelection in November. District 2 includes Milton and much of Norfolk County.
His law offices are a familiar landmark at 487 Adams St. in East Milton Square.
Clerk magistrates preside over hearings where they determine if evidence brought forward during the hearing constitutes “probable cause” to issue a criminal complaint.
On Dec. 27, the council approved his appointment in a 6 to 1 vote, with Marilyn Petitto Devaney voting against his appointment.
She said the appointment of a sitting councilor to a state job is “a conflict of interest.”
Devaney said that 23 years ago, she pledged to comply with then-Gov. Paul Celluci’s policy that prohibited anyone working in the state system to receive an appointment until they had left state employment for at least six months.
During Jubinville’s appointment hearing on Dec. 21, Devaney said that very few people have more experience and said that he exercises “unbelievable judgment.”
“It's a difficult thing to have someone on the council coming before you and asking for their vote,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.