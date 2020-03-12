The Milton High School World Languages spring trip to Portugal has become the most recent of victims of the coronavirus, and its cancellation has left some parents upset they will lose half of the $3,565 they paid for their students to go on the adventure.
Milton High School Principal James Jette said that 33 students and a handful of chaperones that include faculty members were scheduled to take the trip from April 16 to 20 that was being offered through EF Educational Tours.
Jette said the school has been in “constant communication” with the company, which has been in business for more than 50 years, and is seeking better terms for those involved.
“This is not something any of us planned for, but I do want to make it very clear, as I stated to the parents, there were contracts signed,” said Jette after a meeting with about 30 parents on March 4.
The trip was among a growing number that have been cancelled as concerns over the virus and its spread grew and the March 3 deadline for cancelling the trip approached, he said.
Curry College and Milton Academy officials said they have also had to make adjustments in overseas travel plans.
To read the rest of the story, subscribe to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758, ext. 101. Digital, print and combination subscriptions are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.