The Community Preservation Committee (CPC) is facing a review of about 20 projects that are seeking funding in the upcoming year as it works under the leadership of a new chair.
Tom Callahan was selected chair of the CPC at its first meeting on June 28.
Outgoing Chair Rob Levash, who is leaving the committee to spend more time on his personal life, told the group that they have a lot of work ahead of them to meet the next deadline of Aug. 1.
Along with Callahan, Jenny Russell will remain as vice chair and Pete Jackson as treasurer.
Joining the group are new members Cheryl Tougias and Kathleen O’Donnell.
Levash pointed out that the new round of applications total more than $3 million but available funds under the Community Preservation Act (CPA) are around $1 million.
The funds for the next round will include some administration costs and budgeted reserves. Roughly $104,500 will be the minimum for each category.
The new applications will be subject to initial review to make sure they meet the parameters of the CPA and those moving forward will also need to provide a more detailed application.
The new proposed projects will again be evaluated under three categories of open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing.
Members acknowledged that not all projects can be funded at their full amounts and some may be asked to reduce, modify, or postpone their financial requests. Some are repeat projects seeking a second year of funding.
The open space and recreation category had the most applicants again this year.
They include Milton American Baseball improvements for Andrews Field and work at the pedestrian bridge at Pope’s Pond, as well as a handicapped accessibility study there; improvements to the dugouts at Kelly Field; an estuary study, a Brook walk study, stadium lights improvements at Brooks Stadium; a water station at Andrews Park, and improvements at the Glover Elementary School outdoor classroom.
Under historic preservation, projects include continued work at the Forbes House Museum and the former lock-up building at Milton Landing, Milton Cemetery headstone repair, Milton Art Center windows, work at the Eustis Estate, and a fence repair at Blue Hills observatory.
The community housing category requests are for the Affordable Housing Trust and expenses related to Winter Valley’s new sixth residential building.
