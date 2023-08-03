The Community Preservation Committee (CPC) reviewed new projects for eligibility at its July 12 and July 19 meetings. Not all projects are covered in this story.
Some of the projects presented included:
Kelly Field Dugout
Rob Levash, one of the coaches of Milton Babe Ruth, Meredith O’Neil, one of the vice presidents on the executive board for Milton Girls Softball, and Kevin Chrisom, the vice president of Milton Babe Ruth, presented a project that includes the building of two dugouts each for the baseball field and softball field, adding benches for the dugouts, and fence repair at Kelly Field.
The total cost of the project is $204,000 and they are receiving $27,500 from Milton Parks and Recreation, Milton Softball, Babe Ruth, and Friends of Milton Parks and Recreation. Their request to the CPC is $176,000.
Glover Outdoor Classroom
Isabelle Farrar, a Glover parent and representing the Glover PTO, presented the project to revitalize Glover’s Outdoor Classroom.
Due to COVID, many native plants in the outdoor classroom died, and the project would be to purchase replacement plants and some watering supplies. The classroom is highly utilized by the school, especially the science classes who have lessons in the outdoor classroom.
The cost of the project and request to the CPC is $1,400.
Eustis Estate Masonry repairs
Katie Pomplum, a grant officer for Eustis, and Jodi Black, the supervising manager, presented a request to make repairs on horizontal cracks appearing in the stone arches on the house.
Between 2013 to 2015, repairs on cracks had been completed. The money requested would be used to do an analysis on the mortar used to repair the cracks in 2015 and to repair the current cracks.
The total budget of the project is $165,000 and they are requesting $80,000k from the CPC.
