The first year of applications to the Community Preservation Committee (CPC) drew 14 projects, and the CPC recently voted to invite 11 of them into the final funding round.
Surprisingly, the renovations of the older section of the Headquarters Fire House did not make the cut after it was determined that the way the project was bid excluded it from qualification.
That was a tough blow for the Fire Station Building Committee, whose quest to renovate all three of the town’s fire stations has been met with soaring construction costs and some delays.
About two years ago, the town voted to opt into the state Community Preservation Act, which places a 1 percent surcharge on property taxes and also secures matching funds.
The applicants fell into each of the allowed categories of open space and recreation, affordable or community housing, and historic renovation.
The local CPC committee organized and sought its first ever round of applicants due in October.
After a review, including a public hearing, 11 of the projects went on to the next round with the CPC getting ready to make recommendations for spending its first pot of funds.
Chair Rob Levash cautioned that the town has available funding of $1.73 million but has a total of $3.5 million in requests based on initial estimates.
Projects may be bonded over several years and the amount they request can be reduced, Levash said.
Several of the projects seemed to squeak by into the next round after the committee asked for significantly greater detail. Levash said those not successful this round can reapply next year.
All applicants will need to submit the additional financial and project information by Jan. 13 and face a final review by the CPC.
The CPC’s recommendations will go before the May 1 Town Meeting and the funding will be distributed in July.
Community Housing
Affordable Housing Trust
Representatives from the town’s Affordable Housing Trust (AHT) have requested $576,989, and have been working on a plan to provide housing on the remaining 3.5 acres of the town’s former poor farm.
AHT Trust Chair Julie Creamer acknowledged that the amount they are requesting is one third of the money available for this funding year, but a well-funded trust is the key to attracting developers and negotiating with them for benefits like greater affordability and rental assistance.
“We have to signal to those who want to develop affordable housing here that we’re willing, ready, and able to build affordable housing here,” she said.
Creamer said that the average home in Milton is now worth around $800,000 and a person who earns roughly 80 percent of area median income at today’s interest rates can only afford a mortgage of about $380,000.
“The roughly $400,000 delta means that a lot of folks can’t live here,” she said.
Creamer said that Milton has been “knocked over the head” with 40Bs because “we have not done enough.”
“Our hope is that we could build some affordable housing there. We’re hoping it will signal to developers to build the housing that keeps with Milton tradition and provides homes for parents, neighbors, and grandkids,” she said.
