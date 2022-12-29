The Community Preservation Committee has selected 11 projects to continue to the final round of its first year of applicants.
This story is the continuation of one in the Dec. 22 issue of the Milton Times by Elaine Cushman Carroll. Please see the Dec. 22 issue for details of the other three projects. Those projects are ones from Affordable Housing Trust for community housing, Turner’s Pond pathway improvements and the addition of a playground at Peverly Park.
Pope’s Pond Pedestrian Bridge
The possibility of a second pedestrian bridge at the Pope’s Pond conservation area has been on the radar of the Conservation Commission for almost 30 years, according to Chair John Kiernan.
The first bridge at the north end of the pond where Pine Tree Brook exits the pond was built 20 years ago in a collaboration between the town and the Northeastern University (NEU) engineering department.
The addition of a second bridge on the southern end toward Ulin Rink would pass over Pine Tree Brook just before it enters Pope’s Pond.
The project estimate is for $225,000, $100,000 of which was approved at Town Meeting in 2020.
“The reason it’s so important is that Pope’s Pond is probably one of the most beautiful resources in town and it's unknown,” Kiernan said. “The problem is that the pathway now dead ends.”
He said the bridge would eventually allow a pathway that extends around portions of the pond to completely circumvent it.
Kiernan said that the NEU has created “a great design” for the bridge, which would be fabricated off site and could be installed with minimal impact to the environment.
The funds would also pay for a survey of the area.
Milton American Baseball
Steve Novak, president of Milton American Baseball, is seeking to replace the existing fencing for the Mary C. Lane Field’s backstop and dugout.
Novak explained that about 450 participants play on the field located off of Randolph Avenue.
The request to the CPC is for $30,000 to keep participants, spectators, and children at the nearby playground safe.
He said the current backstop fencing is too small to collect foul balls and to secure the dugouts.
Middle Gile Field LED lights
Milton Girl’s Softball and other users of the middle Gile fields at Milton High School have requested $157,101 to renovate and replace the outdoor lights to LED lighting.
The roughly 60 lights for those fields are currently halide lights and energy efficient and sometimes cost between $3,000 to $4,000 for a month.
Sean Collins of Milton Girls Softball said that the work will continue to locate the lights in the same locations and could result in a potential payback through the MassSave Program.
The lights will cost $137,000 and an additional $20,000 that is needed to complete the work, according to the proponents.
In addition to softball, the fields, which include the basketball courts, are used by Milton National Little League, the Parks and Recreation Department, and programs including men’s fall softball. Each is now charged for their individual hours of electric use.
In addition to saving energy, the change would save an estimated $6,000 to $8,000 in costs.
