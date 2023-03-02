The Community Preservation Committee has completed its review of applications and voted to bring 11 projects before Town Meeting for funding.
The projects represent a variety of applicants including passionate pickle ballers, sports enthusiasts, historic preservationists, and affordable housing advocates.
The CPC took its final votes on Feb. 22 and CPC Chair Rob Levash said that total projects equal $1.66 million, which will leave about $100,000 remaining in CPC’s accounts.
“The quality of all of the applications was very good and I appreciate everyone submitting them,” he said.
The 11 projects, which represent those from community housing, historic preservation, and open space and recreation categories, will now move forward as part of a single article on the warrant for the annual Town Meeting in May.
Voters will also be asked to approve a process for next year’s round of funding, which will open for applications on March 1.
The CPC received a total of 14 projects but several dropped off after they did not fit the criteria for funding.
Several of the current proposals evolved over the application period as CPC members worked with applicants in the first year of grant funding since Milton’s adoption of the Community Preservation Act in 2021.
The adoption of the law allowed for the town to add a 1 percent surcharge on property tax bills. The funds collected were made up of $751,058 collected from tax bills in fiscal year 2022 and $772,800 in fiscal year 2023.
In addition, Milton received two payments in state matching grants of $227,687 and $61,556 through the program in 2022.
Levash warned that next year’s disbursements will not be as high since it will rely on one year of property tax surcharges.
“We’re going to have a lot less money, around $1 million with roughly $800,000 plus whatever state match. We won’t be in the same boat,” he said.
CPC member Tom Callahan noted that some of the projects included requests for multi-year funding and will have to reapply for the second round next year.
