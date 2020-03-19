About 50 residents crowded into an overflowing Cronin Conference room in two shifts to speak before the Select Board on March 11 in opposition to two of the three most recent 40B projects that have come before the town.
The first group of opponents took on the 40B proposal for 582 Canton Ave., while the second discussed the affordable housing proposal for East Milton Square that has local developers, Joseph J. Corcoran Company and the Falconi Companies, teaming up to produce 111 units of 40B rental housing.
The dates and locations of hearings on the East Milton proposal and other construction news are up in the air due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus or COVID-19.
A second hearing on the East Milton proposal had been set for April 7, and a second public hearing had been scheduled on March 28 to discuss a third 40B project eyed for 648 Canton Ave.
The March 11 meeting began as Town Health Director Caroline Kinsella announced that two Milton residents have tested “presumptive positive” for this virus.
The two were at the recent Biogen conference at the Marriott Long Wharf on the Boston waterfront that is tied to dozens of COVID-19 infections.
The two residents contacted the Health Department and had been in a voluntary self-quarantine since the event, Kinsella said.
To read the rest of the story, subscribe to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758, ext. 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.