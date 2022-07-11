Cunningham Park toddler playground dedicated

Amidst face painting, Hoodsie cups, and lots of little children playing, the natural playspace for toddlers at Cunningham Park was officially renamed the Anne Coghlan Play Garden.
The dedication ceremony on June 11 honored Dr. Anne Coghlan, a long-time member of the Cunningham Park Foundation who was an educator and community leader for more than five decades.
Coghlan, who died in 2012, along with board member Jane Hodgeman, advocated for a separate “natural” playspace specifically designed for toddlers, said Tony Will, the chair of the Cunningham Foundation.
Will said the renovations were completed two years ago, but the dedication was postponed due to COVID-19.
Will discussed the unique situation that led to a private park, which includes the Cunningham Pond swimming area and athletic fields and is being created for the benefit of Milton residents.
Designed by Studio MLA Architects, the new Coghlan Play Garden provides an innovative natural setting for safe and imaginative play, specifically designed for toddlers.
Many longtime supporters of the park that includes parents and grandparents took part in the dedication.
Cunningham Park is located on Edge Hill Road across from Collicot Elementary School and is open to Milton residents.
