The swimming pond at Cunningham Park officially opened on July 1, about two weeks behind schedule.
But, the pond that serves about 1,100 families each summer will be better than ever after undergoing a major repainting and repair.
“We had swimming lessons this morning,” Dave Walgren, park manager said on July 1.
After a tight schedule wasn’t quite met for completion of a major facelift at the facility, the June 17 opening date had to be pushed back again when the main chlorinator for the pond failed, Walgren said.
“It’s been headache upon headache,” Walgren said.
Pond memberships are on sale at the park on Edge Hill Road and online at cunninghampark.org.
