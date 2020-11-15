Under the ongoing pandemic circumstances, including the hybrid and remote school classroom options, the Cunningham Elementary School held its Veterans Day program virtually. The students at Cunningham in words and art thanked military veterans and recognized these brave men and women for their service.
In the Cunningham Connection newsletter, Dr. Jonathan Redden, the school's principal, wrote to parents about Veterans Day including the dedication of this year's program to the late F. Beirne Lovely, a Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Lovely, an attorney, longtime Milton resident and volunteer, died in June.
The school's newsletter included Lovely's recounting of his decision as a college student to enlist: "Lovely began his military career as an undergraduate at Dartmouth College in the Army ROTC from 1963-1967. Upon graduation from Dartmouth, Beirne was commissioned as an Officer in the Marine Corps on June 10, 1967, choosing to join the Marine Corp alongside many of his fraternity brothers. In Beirne’s own words, taken from an interview in a Dartmouth Reunion magazine highlighting the Vietnam conflict, 'Obviously at Dartmouth there was a lot of demonstration going on as our four-year stint went forward. But I was ready to go. For me, I suppose it was old-fashioned patriotism. No one in my family had even been in the service. It was something I wanted to do. I was proud to do it!'"
"After basic training and earning designation of Infantry Officer at Quantico, Beirne was deployed to Vietnam in January of 1968. Bravely leading his men into enemy fire, Beirne served as Lieutenant of 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, also known as 'The Walking Dead.' His courage and bravery while in Khe Sanh during the Tet Offensive serving as reinforcement unit for the 26th Marines was recognized as Beirne was awarded two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, a Navy Commendation Medal and a Navy Achievement Medal for his efforts. His accounts of lives lost and vivid memories of battle, chronicled first-hand through interviews in on-line Witness to War series, are a true testament to the courage exemplified by Beirne and a candid reminder of why we honor Veterans for their service to our country."
