As residents continue to congregate in groups of more than 10 people, the Select Board is contemplating the implementation of a curfew that would ban people from Milton’s streets and outdoor places from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
During its meeting on April 9, the board agreed to review the city of Boston’s curfew and take up the issue again on April 13.
This comes as parks commissioners continued to report groups of youths gathering during the day without observing the six-foot social distancing recommendation.
The latest enforcement difficulty came last week when thick plastic zip ties that were put up to block the basketball hoops at the Gile Road courts were cut away.
The board, in response, bolted boards in place over the hoops, according to Parks Commissioner Scott Mackay.
(More on this story can be found in the print issue of the Milton Times April 16 or behind the paywall of the e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.