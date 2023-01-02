On Nov. 19, more than 200 runners and walkers of all abilities participated in Cardinal Cushing Centers’ Run to Change Lives Run, Walk, or Roll in Milton, raising over $32,000 to support programs for students and adults with intellectual disabilities.
This was the fourth year the organization hosted the event.
Event sponsors included Title Sponsor Planned Lifetime Assistance Network of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Mountain One Bank, Florence Electric, Cape Cod 5, Delaney Insurance, the Raymond family, Meetinghouse Montessori School, Playa Bowls Milton, Metlife, Rockland Recovery Treatment Centers, Fruit Center MarketPlace, Team Jaxtimer Barry, and Team Francesca.
DJ Ryan Akins, a student at Cardinal Cushing Centers, kept the crowds entertained all morning long.
State Sen. Walter Timilty of Milton addressed the crowd after the race.
Prizes were awarded to the top fundraising teams and individuals, as well as the road race winners.
Team Francesca, led by the Vitti family of Milton, won the prize for top fundraising team: custom cornhole boards created by the Cushing Adult Services’ woodworking program.
Michael Jaxtimer-Barry, also of Milton, was the top individual fundraiser this year, winning a $100 gift certificate to the Cushing MarketPlace.
Rebecca Cotugno of Westport had the fastest women’s time of the day and Justin Renz of Milton was the overall race winner.
“We’re so grateful for the growing support around this event,” said Cushing’s president and CEO, Michelle Markowitz. “It’s such a fun day. We’re so thankful to Milton for hosting us and to everyone who contributed to the event’s success.”
Those who would like to support the event can still do so by visiting www.cccruntochangelives.org.
With questions regarding the event or Cardinal Cushing Centers, contact Ricky DeSisto at 781-829-1289 or rdesisto@cushingcenters.org.
