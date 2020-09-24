Since school closed in March, everyday life at the home of Meghan and Phil Dalton has both contracted and expanded as they face these semi-quarantine times.
The contraction brought the couple and their two children Kelly, 7, and Michael, 3, back under the roof of their “cozy” home on Central Avenue every day, every week.
The expansion is the added family times that have included hunting for frogs, reading together, and frequent visits to see the harbor seal at Milton Landing.
As summer recently drew to a close, the Daltons, like all Milton Public Schools families, were given a choice of whether to send their daughter back to school under a hybrid-learning model or to keep her home full time for remote learning.
They decided to have Kelly do fully remote learning as she enters first grade at Glover Elementary School.
Kelly is one of the roughly 830 students in the district whose parents opted for fully remote learning this fall.
About 3,460 students chose to go back under the hybrid model that combines at home with in-person schooling.
“Everyone is walking through this in a different way and what is right for one family isn’t going to be right for another family,” said Meghan about a week before school was set to start.
Meghan said that she and her husband work full time at home and wanted to minimize risks.
The Daltons have stayed pretty much to themselves since March, adding close family into their bubble and going into work when required.
They are careful whom they let into their home and have enjoyed take-out food picnics in the backyard, but have not eaten at a restaurant.
Michael has an underlying health issue that is well managed but can result in the need for treatment at Children’s Hospital if it is exacerbated by illness. He has not returned to the day care center where he used to spend long days.
Meghan said she has been closely following COVID-19 and its risks as a parent and as an administrative officer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
Phil also works full time from home for Haemonetics.
Meghan said they are concerned that the virus could increase and force the district to close down hybrid learning mid-year.
The lack of information on potential long-term health consequences is also a concern.
“We still don’t know the possible consequences of the disease or what will happen,” said Meghan, adding that their decision came down to asking which choice would limit the number of transitions that Kelly and the family would have to experience in a year.
“I think the hybrid model is well thought out and safe. I totally understand why people are choosing it in terms of socialization and structured education,” she said.
Meghan said they did have one moment in their decision making when they put in a call to Glover Principal Karen McDavitt.
“Within 15 minutes, my phone was ringing and it was her,” said Meghan, adding that McDavitt walked her through the decision process.
“I even said, ‘What if this is a wrong decision?’ Karen said, ‘Just let me know,’” Meghan said.
