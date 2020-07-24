Dave Wedge who lives in Milton co-authored "Hunting Whitey, The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America’s Most Wanted Crime Boss” with Casey Sherman.
Wedge is an award-winning journalist and co-author of five nonfiction books, including the 2018 New York Times bestseller, 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption; Boston Strong: A City's Triumph Over Tragedy, a non-fiction drama about the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings adapted for the 2017 movie Patriots Day; Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS (2017); and Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture and Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss (2020), which is in development as a limited TV series.
He has been an award-winning investigative reporter for the Boston Herald for 14 years and is a regular contributor to Boston Magazine. He has also written for VICE, Esquire, Newsweek and Revolver. He is a regular radio and TV commentator who has hosted a show on WRKO 680-AM in Boston and appeared on CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, CBC (Canada), Fox News Channel, CBS' Morning Show, and Good Morning America.
Follow him on Twitter @DaveWedge.
