Time is running out to gather public comments about the most recent 40B development proposals facing the town, and the Select Board will host its final public meeting on the Residences at East Milton during its meeting set for Tuesday, April 7.
The Select Board’s response to the site applicability applications for the three developments are due soon, and the board has stated that it is still hoping to post the drafts of the letters for comment prior to sending them.
The board said the process has been made more difficult by the need to host remote meetings, and MassHousing has declined Milton’s request for a second extension for letters that detail the town’s response to the developer’s site applicability applications.
(More on this story appears in the Milton Times April 2 issue in print or in the e-edition.)
The response on proposals from the Comprehensive Land Holdings LLC, whose principals are members of the Tamposi family, for 582 Blue Hill Ave. and 648 Canton Ave., are due on April 15. The letter for the East Milton proposal by the Joseph Corcoran Co. and the Falconi Companies is on April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.