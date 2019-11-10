A warrant article aimed at balancing the current year’s town budget will result in a sizeable hike of more than 25 percent in residents’ stormwater bills, when Town Meeting members meet on Dec. 2.
The special Town Meeting will face a short list of articles in an attempt to keep the meeting to one night.
The chief articles are designed to close a budget gap for the current fiscal year that was discovered this summer.
The special meeting, which was recently moved up from January, will also include the creation of a paid harbormaster to manage the town’s two-mile coastline that includes Milton Landing.
The Select Board was expected to weigh in on recommendations on the articles on Nov. 6.
The Warrant Committee also voted 6-4 not to support a citizen’s petition seeking to change the speed limit of 25 miles per hour at the dangerous intersection of Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road, but a proponent of the petition, Alexander Whiteside, said he will continue his quest for amended wording that will satisfy the committee and address the safety issue.
In votes taken recently, the Warrant Committee also agreed to recommend articles that would add an associate member to the Planning Board and approved details of how Milton’s budget shortfall will be closed.
The shortfall in the town’s budget came about when the contracts for solid waste, which include yard waste, came in about $675,000 over initial budget requests.
(The full story appears in the Milton Times issue of Nov. 2 in print and online in our e-edition.)
