The Warrant Committee welcomed four new members recently and held a socially-distant meet and greet on the Town Hall green. Shown from left, are members Rosemary Bouzane, Chair George Ashur, Secretary Erin Bradley, Ohene Asare, David Humphreys, Kathleen Cassis, and Scott Johnson. Members not shown include new members Emily Cavalier, and Brigid Connolly Gaughan. (Photo by Elaine Cushman Carroll)