A decision is expected soon on the mixed-use development project proposed for 440 Granite Ave. with meetings before key town boards set for April 13 and April 19.
In its latest version of the proposal brought before the Planning Board in March, the project developer Oranmore Enterprises included a host of changes in response to concerns raised in previous meetings by residents and board members.
The project would be built on a corner lot that combines three parcels near the intersection of Mechanic Street where Compass Kitchens and other businesses are located facing the Southeast Expressway.
The recent changes in the project include:
Reducing the number of condominium units from 26 to 24;
Increasing the first floor commercial space to contain 3,983 square feet instead of 1,500;
Dropping an innovative automatic parking stacker in favor of a traditional parking configuration, resulting in 40 parking spaces.
Eliminating a fifth floor was proposed in December and the new height of the building is four stories plus roof mechanical systems of about eight feet.
There would be changes in the exterior design and color and layout changes, using new red brick on the front with brick accents to gray siding on other sides of the building.
It also includes the installation of an historic plaque marking the area’s use as the Granite Railway.
At the March 30 Planning Board meeting Oranmore manager Michael Moore and his team presented the changes.
Through their construction arm, Brenco Construction Company, they were the developers of a mixed-use multi-unit condominium building at 36 Central Ave.
The current site is made up of parcels at 426 and 440 Granite Ave., and 29 Mechanic St., which are owned by Michael and Paul Traverse.
After more than a dozen hearings and strong neighborhood opposition and some support, the project was pulled back in 2021. The developer refiled the plans at both boards in January.
Andy D’Amato, a board member of the East Milton Neighborhood Association (EMNA), said his organization now supports the development.
