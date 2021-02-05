When Milton opened a waiting list for residents ages 75 and older to get the Moderna vaccine locally, more than 600 people left their names within 24 hours.
The list got so long that town officials said they were forced to shut it down.
Some residents who sought the vaccine elsewhere expressed their frustration to elected officials after they spent hours trying unsuccessfully to navigate the online process.
According to the town, Milton has roughly 2,600 residents over the age of 75 who qualify for the vaccine as part of the state’s Phase 2 rollout, but so far is only slated to receive about 100 doses a week for now, according to Health Director Caroline Kinsella.
The state also has several large regional vaccination centers including those at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.
Since the Moderna vaccine, which is the one most widely available in the region, requires two doses, it is likely that residents would have to travel to those more distant locations twice.
State Sen. Walter Timilty said that the Baker administration’s rollout of the vaccination program “was nothing short of not being ready” and said its success is one of the most pressing issues facing the delegation.
