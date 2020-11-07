About 40 to 50 people gathered Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, along Blue Hills Parkway with the Associated Press news report that the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had clinched the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. The ticket's win in Pennsylvania, Biden's home state, garnered the electoral college votes needed to declare victory.
Meanwhile, unlike Boston and Cambridge, where counter demonstrations by supporters of incumbent President Donald J. Trump were held, sometimes physically opposite Biden-Harris supporters, this did not happen in East Milton. The corner in East Milton Square where several loyal Trump followers had held signs in support of Trump the last few weeks, the corner was empty. And silent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.