The Select Board has awarded Town Administrator Mike Dennehy a three-year contact that will run through June 30, 2023, with a two percent pay increase for the first year.
The contract will increase Dennehy’s annual base pay to $185,711 for the first year of the new contract that will begin on June 30, 2020.
Included in the package is the ability to “buy back” an additional week of vacation.
The vote on Oct. 8 was unanimous.
“This one was easy in my view,” said Mike Zullas, Select Board chair, who added that having Dennehy serving for three more years will benefit the town.
Dennehy thanked the Select Board members and said he is “very happy” to continue serving Milton.
“It’s been a wonderful three years,” said Dennehy, who formerly served as the acting Director of Public Works in Boston.
Dennehy said he initially “struggled” with some financial issues he “didn’t have to face in Boston,” where he oversaw a $125 million budget and about 450 employees.
“We continue to work through this as a team,” he said. “I look forward to working with this team for another three years.”
Dennehy said he has “the utmost respect” for the volunteers, noting that those who serve on boards are “what makes our community the best around.”
Dennehy came on board on Nov. 28, 2016, shortly after Milton adopted “strong” town administrator legislation and just as the town was embarking on a vote on a $3.1 million override.
To read the rest of the story, subscribe to the print or e-edition of the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758, ext. 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.