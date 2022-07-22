After three years of working district-wide, Catherine “Cat” DesRoche is coming back “home” to the Milton public school that will always hold a special place in her heart.
DeRoche worked at Tucker Elementary School for eight years before being named district-wide literacy director for Grades K-8.
This summer, she is settling in as the school’s interim principal, filling the post held by Elaine McNeil-Girmai, a much-loved principal who is taking a leave of absence for a year.
Sitting in the principal’s office at Tucker recently, DesRoche said it feels like a good fit.
“I’m not coming into the year with the lens of it just being one year. The commitment is a full one,” she said.
School officials, noting the difficulty in getting the right candidate for what might be a one-year appointment, asked DesRoche to consider the position.
For more about this and other stories read the Milton Times issue of July 21 in print or online.
