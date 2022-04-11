Here are some key highlights that have been put forward at recent public meetings regarding the Citizens Petition to amend the Temporary Apartment Bylaw that:
Expands the law to allow apartments in an addition to the main structure or in an attached garage, but continues to not allow them from detached structures. They currently can only be located in the main structure without also seeking a variance from the Board of Appeals.
Continues to require each applicant for a new dwelling unit to request a special permit from the Board of Appeals, and as part of that application process, abutters would be notified of the public hearing.
The bylaw will be on the warrant of the annual Town Meeting.
(For more on this story read the Milton Times issue of April 7)
