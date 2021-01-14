The Discovery Schoolhouse is looking to continue to face its next big steps with the can-do attitude that brought it through the challenges of 2020.
The early education child care and preschool center faces a Jan. 18 deadline to file a bid with the town to buy the property that was the former Kidder library branch at 101 Blue Hills Parkway.
If the bid to buy the building where it has been located for more than a decade is unsuccessful, the school could face a possible move by June 30.
However, Discovery Schoolhouse Director Brian Scheff said in a recent interview that he is thinking positively and focusing on a fundraising campaign, which like most endeavors got off to an odd start last year.
“We’re planning on buying the Kidder property and doing everything we can to make it happen,” said Scheff, who started the school in 1992 and thinks it is a resource the community needs to preserve.
He said the town will have up to six months to determine whether to accept the proposal to buy the property.
Learn more about this issue by subscribing here to the Milton Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.