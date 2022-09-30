Seven days after Milton High School Track Coach Larry Jordan was told that he would not be rehired for the winter indoor track season, a petition that generated about 1,400 signatures in his support of his being reinstated has been successful.
Athletic Director Ryan Madden reversed his decision from Sept. 20, and on Sept. 27 offered Jordan the option of returning to the head coaching position that he has held for about three years.
At press time, those close to Jordan said he was likely to accept it, despite having a challenging week.
Jordan declined to comment to the Times.
Jordan was told Sept. 20 that he would not be invited to return for the indoor track season set to start after Thanksgiving, and his status was unclear for the outdoor track and field season in the spring.
Madden told families in a Sept. 22 email that there is “more to coaching than meets the eye.”
“While a coach may work well with students, they must also adhere to administrative guidelines and ensure the safety of our student-athletes at all times,” he wrote.
“What I can say is that our decision to move on from this particular coach was not made hastily or because of any one isolated incident. These decisions are always made carefully and with the interests of the students in mind,” Madden said in his letter.
A group calling themselves MHS Student Athlete Advocates responded by creating a Change.org petition, asking for Jordan’s immediate reinstatement.
The petition stated that students, parents and staff were “shocked” at his dismissal and called him a “loyal, upstanding and devoted teacher, coach and parent who embodies the values that we hope to instill in our children.”
Milton High School Principal Karen Cahill on Sept. 26 stepped in and offered Jordan the opportunity to stay on as a member of the coaching staff, but not the head coach, for the Indoor Track program.
