The curved wooden beams vault upward to natural light streaming through high windows in St. Mary Chapel at St. Joseph Retreat House.
The setting is intended to turn eyes and hearts toward God for the roughly 700 to 800 people each year who come there for silent retreats.
Those same windows above the altar also often frame a quite different element: streams of loud airplanes flying into Boston Logan International Airport.
“It’s a real problem for retreatants who come here for silence,” said the Rev. Bill Brown of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary, one of seven priests who live at the three-story brick retreat house at the end of Father Carney Drive in Milton.
“We have one of the noisiest silent retreat houses in the country. It’s hurting our ministry,” he said.
Brown is among the residents who live in the area off of Adams Street and have been frustrated since March 2013 when the NextGen navigation system went into place at Logan. The system concentrates air traffic, which used to fan out tightly over a much smaller path.
“Prior to that, it was a very quiet place,” he said. “We don’t expect to have no airplanes. We just want to share the burden.”
Approach paths 4R and 4L run parallel over Milton and are in high demand, especially when the winds are out of the east, Brown said.
“Between the two flight paths, we can see 60 planes an hour during afternoon peak traffic,” he said. “With all that’s going on, it’s going to get worse instead of better.”
