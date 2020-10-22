Those who work locally with domestic violence cases are wary that the coming colder weather, which draws families indoors to spend more time together, will also bring with it increased cases of abuse.
For many, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought additional stresses, and with back rents coming due and increased restrictions possible as cases of the disease rise, Sue Chandler, the executive director of DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended) in Quincy, is sounding the alarm that things will likely get worse.
“It’s been a really hard year and I think we’re looking at another really hard stretch in that hard year,” she said.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and details of DOVE’s fundraising efforts can be found at DOVE.org.
The organization's annual fundraiser, A Week of Harvesting Hope, will be held virtually from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30.
Dawn Hayes, director of marketing and philanthropy for DOVE, said the nonprofit agency serves about 9,000 people each year, half through its education programs and the other half through direct services such as counseling.
DOVE has seen the numbers of requests for services increase across the board every month since June.
The services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, an emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, and support groups.
Chandler said that once COVID restrictions began to ease, her organization “started to see an increase in numbers of people reaching out to DOVE for all of our different services.”
Chandler said that with the courts also closed, many clients, most of whom are women, are seeing “more desperate situations and are suffering more serious injuries before they are seeking help.”
Read the rest of this story by subscribing to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or by calling 617-696-7758. Thank you.
