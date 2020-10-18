Julie Thermidor wrapped her hands around the large mug of ginger tea she hoped would be soothing on a recent fall day, only to find it had gone cold again.
The two phones and laptop nearby pinged repeatedly as messages came in.
Work is booming, and although she finds satisfaction in her job as a civilian domestic advocate for three local police departments, booming is not good.
Thermidor reviews and responds to every domestic abuse call that comes into the police in Milton, Holbrook, and Randolph.
Working through the agency, DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended), she is able to assist police and legal counsel as they handle domestic violence cases and offer services and support for those involved.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, those services have been changed to nearly all remote and telephone meetings.
Though hampered by lack of in-person contact, more people are seeking help.
“For domestic violence victims, it is the worst of times,” said Thermidor, noting that the statistics of those seeking help rose significantly with more people under stress as they are experiencing job loss, quarantine restrictions, kids being home from school, and other life disruptions.
Read the rest of this story in the Oct. 22 Milton Times by subscribing to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or by calling 617-696-7758. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.