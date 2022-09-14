A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line.
Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about 1:40 p.m. from a trolley operator who told them a man had punched out a trolley window.
The operator provided a description of the man and officers searched the area and arrested Jhovan Louis-Jeune waiting to board a trolley at Milton Station.
Louis-Jeune, 33, is facing charges about the window, according to Transit Police.
Officers discovered several warrants for his arrest, including assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unarmed robbery, and shoplifting involving several courts including Quincy, Dorchester and Brockton district courts.
