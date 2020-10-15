Dr. Glenn Pavlicek, assistant superintendent for business affairs in the Milton Public School district, submitted his resignation for the purposes of retirement at the Oct. 7 school board meeting. The board, with regret, accepted his resignation. Dr. Pavlicek will retire Dec. 11. Pavlicek brought more than 20 years of fiscal management to the district. More news in the Oct. 22 edition.
