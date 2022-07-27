For 42 years, Dr. Mark T. Hodgman worked in internal medicine and specialized in cardiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton). He retired on July 1.
“It was with very mixed emotions because of all the relationships that I had with the patients and most of the staff, and you know the doctors,” said Dr. Hodgman about his retirement. “On the other hand, it was a good feeling to know that you’ve done your job and it’s time to turn it over to the next generation.”
Asked why he chose internal medicine and cardiology, he said, “I think a lot of it has to do with the influences that you have when you’re in medical school, who you meet up with, and who impresses you.”
For the rest of this story see the Milton Times issue of July 21 in print or online.
