Winners have been named in the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association’s Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship contest.
They are: sophomore Caroline Gannon, freshman Lok Ye Young, freshman Lydia Geering, and freshman Kiera Glazer.
Gannon wrote “Daydreaming,” a poem. Young created art to accompany her poem, “The Challenge of Change.” Geering wrote, “This is Not an Angry Poem.”Glazer wrote an essay, “Changing the World.”
These students will participate in a week long summer leadership program on issues of diversity and inclusion.
