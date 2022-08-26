Early voting is back for the Sept. 6 state primary election with in person at Town Hall beginning Saturday Aug. 27.
Applications for voting by mail are available as well.
Town Clerk Susan Galvin said in a report to the Select Board that Gov. Charlie Baker made the two measures permanent in all upcoming elections when he signed the Voting Rights Act into law on June 22.
Primary election early in-person voting will be held in the Blute Conference Room in the basement at Milton Town Hall, 525 Canton Ave.
The hours will be Aug. 27 from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 29 to Sept.1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept 2 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Communities have the option to enact early voting for local elections, and at the Aug. 10 Select Board meeting, Galvin said she would be discussing options for the spring local ballots with the board sometime after the state final elections in November.
In the primary election, voters are asked to choose a Republican or Democratic ballot and to decide state-wide races, as well as those by district for the U.S. Congress, state senators, and state representatives.
The winners of the primary elections will face off at the Nov. 8 state elections.
The primary election includes races for governor with lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and auditor.
There is a race for the Republican nomination in Congress in the 8th District which is represented by Democratic Congressman Stephen F. Lynch, who faces no opposition in his party. The two Republicans are Robert Burke and Hamilton Soares Rodrigues.
Democratic State Sen. Walter Timilty is facing a challenge from Kathleen Crogan-Camara. On the Republican ballot for that seat, Brian Muello, is not opposed.
Neither of the town's two Democratic state representatives have a primary challenge.
