From now until Oct. 30 at the Town Offices, 525 Canton Ave. in the Blute Conference Room on the ground floor.
The times are: Thursday10/22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday10/23 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday 10/24 from 2 to 8 p.m.; Sunday 10/25 from noon to 5 p.m.; Monday 10/26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday 10/27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday10/28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 10/29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday10/30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
No more than four voters will be allowed in Town Hall to vote at all times.
What to Bring or Know when voting early in person:
* Wear a Face Covering
* Bring a Pen – Blue or Black ink Paper Mate Flair (if you don’t want
to borrow one)
* Bring a Clip Board or Book to mark your ballot on (if you don’t want to
use a Voting Booth)
* Bring an ID – in some cases voters will be required to show an ID.
* Maintain Social Distancing – keep 6’ away from anyone not from your household
*Vote by Mail*
All registered voters are qualified to vote by mail in the 2020 elections. Application post cards were mailed by the Secretary of State's Office to all registered voters, at their mailing address, who have not already applied to receive a vote by mail ballot.
Return of Vote by Mail Ballots
Mailed ballots include a postage pre-paid return ballot envelope that is addressed to the Town Clerk's Office. You may return your ballot by mail or hand deliver your ballot by placing it in the drop box outside of the Town Hall (deadline is close of polls on Election Day). Ballots cannot be returned to the polling location on Election Day - they must be returned to the Town Clerk’s Office for processing before they are delivered by the Town Clerk’s staff to the polls to be cast on Election Day. Once the ballot is received, the voter’s process of voting is complete and may not be changed.
Ballots returned in the drop box must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the Town Clerk by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
