East Congregational Church, located at 610 Adams St. in East Milton, will host a "Pop the Trunk" fall food drive at its Granite Place side parking lot, rain or shine, on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to support the Milton Community Food Pantry and the pantry at Interfaith Social Services.
All non-expired, nonperishable food items are welcome. Additionally, the pantries have made special requests for brand name boxed breakfast cereals, diapers (sizes 5 & 6), and feminine hygiene pads.
Fill your trunk and drive on over or fill your little red wagon and walk on over with your donations.
This is an outdoor-only event. Volunteers will unload your trunk or wagon. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
