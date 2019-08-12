The East Milton project for major reconfiguration of the deck and its surrounding roadways has remained on track and is expected to be ready to go out for bid this month.
“It’s really in the final sprint at this point ... in terms of getting the project in a box and ready to go,” said Town Engineer John Thompson, who has been spearheading the project for the Department of Public Works since it moved into the construction phase earlier this year.
He said the engineer for the project, Howard, Stein Hudson, submitted the 100 percent design plans to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) on June 10.
MassDOT is well into its review of the project and was set to hold a Plans, Specifications and Estimate (PS&E) review on July 23.
The date for going out to bid is Aug. 10, Thompson said.
The Select Board earlier this month approved payments of $54,000 to about 10 property owners around the square whose property on Boulevard and Adams Streets and Granite and Bryant Avenues will be taken or used during the construction.
