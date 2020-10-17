Town, state, county officials review deck update

Pictured, left to right, row 1: Chase Berkeley, director of Public Works; Gulliver of MassDOT; Sen. Timilty; left to right, row 2: Town Engineer Chris Trudel, Select Board member Michael Zullas, and Select Board Chair Melinda Collins; left to right, row 3: Select Board Vice Chair Katie Conlon, Select Board member Arthur Doyle, and Town Administrator Michael Dennehy.

 MIKE RITTER

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is joined by State Sen. Walter Timilty, Town Administrator Mike Dennehy and members of the Milton Select Board on Oct. 7 for a tour and progress update on the East Milton Square Bridge Deck Reconstruction project. Phase II of the project is now underway.

(Courtesy photo)

