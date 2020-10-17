Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is joined by State Sen. Walter Timilty, Town Administrator Mike Dennehy and members of the Milton Select Board on Oct. 7 for a tour and progress update on the East Milton Square Bridge Deck Reconstruction project. Phase II of the project is now underway.
(Courtesy photo)
