East Milton Deck work begins second phase
The reconstruction of the East Milton Square deck is on schedule and was set to move across Manning Park to the area near the U.S. Post Office on Sept. 28 as the project entered its second phase.
The $7.8 million project is under the direction of the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
MacKay Construction is carrying out the work that will be focused next at the Adams Street south sidewalk, west of Bryant Avenue and move south to the southwest corner of Bryant Avenue and Boulevard Street.
The first phase of the project, which moved north along Granite Avenue, is nearing completion, according to state officials.
The construction team will move forward with Phase II while finalizing work to complete Phase I.
“I could not be happier,” Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said. “MacKay is a top-notch contractor that is safely working with the town, MassDOT, and local businesses and residents in a very well-traveled area.”
He added that MacKay’s “attention to detail and willingness to address the re-engineering of some sidewalk Americans With Disabilities Act compliance issues highlight their professionalism and dedication to delivering the best product for this project.”
The construction operations during Phase II will be broken into four sections to reduce impacts on the community, surrounding businesses, and traffic, and are anticipated to be completed in four to six weeks.
Phase II will include the following work:
Demolishing existing island at Edge Hill Road and Bryant Avenue and constructing a new sidewalk.
Repaving of roadways.
Installing new traffic signals and completing signal timing updates to improve traffic flow.
Converting upper Edge Hill Road to one-way traffic. (Two-way travel on Edge Hill Road resumes after Christ Church.)
During this phase, parking along Bryant Avenue will be restricted during work hours and restored during non-work hours.
The contractor will maintain two travel lanes from 7 to 9 a.m.
Sidewalks will be closed, but access to businesses will be maintained at all times including handicapped-compliant pedestrian access.
The four sections of Phase II will be as follows:
Phase 2A will cover the corner of Hollis and Adams Street to Bryant Avenue and remove the island at Edge Hill Road. Construction operations will require that Edge Hill Road to be converted to a one-way during this phase.
Phase 2B will work south along Bryant Avenue to Edge Hill Road.
Phase 2C will take place on Edge Hill Road at Bryant Avenue.
Phase 2D will continue along Bryant Avenue to Boulevard Street.
The reconstruction project began in August and is designed to improve traffic flow and make the area more attractive and safer for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
Any questions or public comments should be directed to Donny Dailey, government and public affairs liaison, at donny.dailey@state.ma.us
– Elaine Cushman Carroll
