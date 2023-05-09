Edward “Eddie” Henry Baker passed away peacefully in his home at Standish Village on Tuesday, May 9. He was surrounded by his care team and the love and support of his friends and family.
Born in 1933, Ed grew up in Milton and was a graduate of Milton High and Stonehill College. He spent the early part of his career working with his father, Henry Baker, at Baker Hot Top, an asphalt and paving company. He later served as Park Commissioner for the Town of Milton. Most recently Ed was a Sports Editor at The Milton Times, known for his regular column “With The Athletes.”
Ed was passionate about sport, often seen sitting on the sidelines at local high school and college sporting events. An avid runner, he completed many road races and marathons, including his beloved Boston Marathon. Active until the end, Ed was regularly spotted on his daily walks around Milton and Dorchester and always appreciated the lift back home if you gave him one.
Throughout his lifetime, Ed gave generously to local organizations. He was a donor to Boston College, Curry College, and Stonehill College, and ran a scholarship program for graduates of Milton High School. He was also a supporter of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Milton Hospital.
Ed is preceded in death by his father, Henry Baker, and his mother, Anna Hughes Baker. He is survived by his sister Ann H. Martinsen, of Burlington, Vermont, his nephew John Baker Martinsen and his wife Alexandra Nicholson, of Quincy, his niece Ellen Ann Martinsen and her husband, Arne Bomblies, of Burlington, Vermont, his grandnieces Hanna and Lena Bomblies, and his grandnephew Henry Martinsen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 Saint Mary’s Road, Milton, Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, are Monday May 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
An additional memorial Mass will be held in June at a date to be set at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Parish in Pocasset.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local youth sports organization of your choice.
