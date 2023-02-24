Mrs. Egan needed to find an activity that her seven children could enjoy. Knowing that Blue Hills, the closest ski resort to a big city in the country, was right up the street, she would pack the family up and head to the slopes for a day of winter fun.
Little did she know that it would inspire her kids to grow the sport in Milton and ultimately around the world.
Two of her sons in particular, Dan and John, turned the hobby into a passion, leading the way to induction into the Ski and Snowboarding Hall of Fame in 2016.
On Feb. 15, they officially dedicated their plaque to the place where it all began, none other than Blue Hills.
“Blue Hills was our neighborhood ski area,” Dan said. “Little Blue Hills has created so many great skiers. It’s a fascinating place.”
Love for skiing led John and his older brother Bob to form the first Milton High ski team in 1972. Also helping create that team was another passionate skier, Paul Ajemian.
Does the name sound familiar? Ajemian is still the head coach of the Wildcats ski club.
Although he was much younger at the time, Dan was invited to train with his brothers and the team, planting the seeds of what became a successful competitive career. He would eventually become a Bay State Conference champion in both Nordic and Alpine ski competitions.
John, on the other hand, had moved to Vermont and successfully turned professional. He invited his brother to join him when he completed his studies at Babson College, and by 1988, the two were touring with the World Pro Mogul Tour.
Skiing competitively wouldn’t be where the Egans left their mark. The two began working with renowned ski and snowboarding filmmaker Warren Miller.
Their respective careers would turn into that of an adventure. They performed stunts like jumping off the Berlin Wall and skiing down the Cornice Break at the Grand Targhee Resort in Wyoming for Miller’s 1990 film “Extreme Winter,” which turned out to be Miller’s most popular segment.
