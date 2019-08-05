Eight now retired employees of the Milton Public Schools were honored in a reception held at Milton High School on June 5.
School administrators, School Committee members, friends, and family turned out to celebrate with the retirees, who include Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Human Resources Janet Sheehan.
School Committee Chair Sheila Egan Varela congratulated the workers and presented each with a gift.
Those retiring (in alphabetical order) are:
• Debbie Abdon who worked in Food Service Department for 23 years.
• Connie Catinella who worked in the school’s Food Service Department for 23 years.
• Greg Forge, who started his teaching career 45 years ago as a math teacher, later began taking courses in computer and educational technology at Pierce Middle School.
• Mary Jill Markarian who taught science at Pierce Middle School for the past 15 years.
• Anne McGonagle who worked as a staff custodian at Pierce Middle School for the past eight years.
• Trish Leahy Murtagh who has been a physical therapist for the district for about 23 years.
• Janet Sheehan, one of two assistant superintendents.
• Louise Thomson has been a Milton High School teacher for 21 years. In 1998, she was hired to work in Milton High’s special education resource room.
The full story that includes background on the retiring staff appeared in the Aug. 1 issue of the Milton Times in print and by subscription on the e-edition.
