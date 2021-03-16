Political activism appears to be running high in Milton this spring as interest in running for office has yielded contested races for several of the town’s main boards and committees in the upcoming election.
The deadline for submitting formal nominations to the Town Clerk’s office to run was March 9 at 5 p.m.
The town election will be held on April 27 and candidates have until March 25 to have their names withdrawn from the ballot, according to Town Clerk Susan Galvin.
For more on this and other political news read the Milton Times in print or online. Subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.